Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Down 0.7%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 475.20 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40). Approximately 181,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 743,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.60 ($6.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 465.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

