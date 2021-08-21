BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $25,216.80 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $25,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 7,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $78,260.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $7,819.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $204,386.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $172,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

BFI opened at $9.79 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 127.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

