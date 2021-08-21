BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after buying an additional 696,230 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

