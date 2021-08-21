BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

