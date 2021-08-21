Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $102,750.00 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BC stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Brunswick by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

