Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 679,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

