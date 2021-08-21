Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.
Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 679,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.94.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.11.
In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
