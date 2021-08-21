Brokers Offer Predictions for LiqTech International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LiqTech International in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.80. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.91% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

