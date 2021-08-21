Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oatly Group AB’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.83.

Oatly Group stock opened at 15.63 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 14.87 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.95.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

