Brokers Issue Forecasts for ESSA Pharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $8.06 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $326.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 14.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

