Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after buying an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,957,000 after buying an additional 659,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,061,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,031,583,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.