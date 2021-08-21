Brokerages Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price at $317.01

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,673,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,602,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.72. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

