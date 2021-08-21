Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Target Price at $84.67

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INDB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.94. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

