Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target at $140.38

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.38.
CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
