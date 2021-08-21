Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target at $140.38

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.38.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.