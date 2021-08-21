Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $57.13

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETNB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 89bio by 4.8% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $341.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.82.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

