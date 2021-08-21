Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

