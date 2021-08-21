Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

SLDB opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

