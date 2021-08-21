Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $962,523. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $145.78. 283,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,199. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

