Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KOR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,705. The stock has a market cap of $386.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

