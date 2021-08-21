Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cerner reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 101.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 2,428,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

