Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post $2.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the lowest is $1.87 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 645.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 million to $8.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.64 million, with estimates ranging from $19.17 million to $20.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

