Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.09. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

HES stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $64.32. 2,624,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,151. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -119.11 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 123,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 538,654 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 72.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

