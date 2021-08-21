Brokerages Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce sales of $26.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $101.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $102.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.60 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of DCBO opened at $76.51 on Friday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

