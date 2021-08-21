Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.