Brokerages Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 779,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $45,032,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

