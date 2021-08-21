Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $20.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

