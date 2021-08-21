British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,319. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

