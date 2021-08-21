Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VTOL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bristow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

