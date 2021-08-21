Bridgeworth LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

