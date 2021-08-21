Bridgeworth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.05. 396,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

