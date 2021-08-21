Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 413 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 213,379 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,682,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,103,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

