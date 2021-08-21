Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 3,986 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 2.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $29,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.51. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.