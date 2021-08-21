Bridgeworth LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.