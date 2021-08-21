Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.52. The stock had a trading volume of 653,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

