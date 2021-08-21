Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

