Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $680.26. 14,841,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.