Bread Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $18.02 million and $1.02 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

