Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Brambles alerts:

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brambles (BXBLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.