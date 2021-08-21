Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.83.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,057 shares of company stock worth $961,364 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

