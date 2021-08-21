BOLT (BOLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $211,945.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.00829643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

