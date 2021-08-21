BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. 15,774,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,539,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

