BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $495,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,906. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

