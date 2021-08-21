BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after buying an additional 552,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after buying an additional 192,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,203,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,857. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.