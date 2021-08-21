BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 924,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,291,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. 1,558,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,524. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

