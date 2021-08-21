BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,759,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.