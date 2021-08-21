BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 84,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.53.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.56 on Friday, reaching $367.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

