BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 2,296 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 388,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $201,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.35. 3,484,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

