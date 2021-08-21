Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.85

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

