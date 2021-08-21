BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$68.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.22.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$62.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

