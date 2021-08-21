BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $80.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the LED producer’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.75. Cree has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

