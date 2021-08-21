Blockstack (STX) One Day Volume Tops $2.36 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockstack

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

